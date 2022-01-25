Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act

The Senate Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Act.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Senate Committee on Aviation Chairman, Senator Smart Adeyemi, in his presentation, said the bill seeks to repeal the FAAN Act and to enact the FAAN Act 2021

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Senate President (Press) Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, Adeyemi explianed that the piece of legislation also seeks to provide for the effective management of airports in Nigeria.

According to him, “under the bill, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) retains its responsibilities of providing effective management, necessary services and facilities for safe, secure, orderly, expeditious and economic operation of airports and air transport in Nigeria.

“The bill also provides that subject to the prior approval of FAAN, no person is permitted to commence construction or reconstruction of an aerodrome in Nigeria.”

Adeyemi stated that stakeholders at a public hearing on the bill disclosed that the FAAN Act has not had any major amendments since 1999 despite a lot of changes.

He explained that the amendment to the FAAN Act was needed to create the enabling environment for the agency to function transparently, efficiently and effectively.