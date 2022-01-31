Senate Panel warns MDAs against lopsided recruitments

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter Governmental Affairs has warned government agencies against lopsided recruitment, threatening to invoke necessary legislative actions against any Federal Ministry, Department and Agency still engaging in secret and lopsided recruitments.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah, mandated heads of the MDAs to ensure that their recruitment accommodates every qualified Nigerian from the six geopolitical zones of the country

La’ah stated this in an interview with journalists after his panel’s engagement with the officials of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

He said the National Assembly would take the issue of lopsidedness in federal employments very seriously this year through aggressive oversight.

He said: “All along, our committee has not been taking the issue very seriously but now we are ready to ensure that the right things are done.

“We must follow the law during recruitments exercises and all geopolitical zones must be fairly captured.

“Our committee would ensure that we follow up where necessary through aggressive oversight no matter what it will take us.

“All the geopolitical zones have qualified Nigerians in all spheres of life.

“So there is no basis lopsidedness in employment.

“The Senate is hereby emphasising that appointments must be given special considerations to ensure that geopolitical zones are adequately represented in the federal civil service.

“We will visit all the MDAs this year to audit their staff list.

“We will take drastic action against any erring agency.”