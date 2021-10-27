Senate panel rejects Buhari’s $700m loan request for water project

Members of Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt on Wednesday kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari’s $700 million loan request to the National Assembly for Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) under the Ministry of Water Resources .

This is coming 24 hours after the Ministry of Health appeared before the Committee to seek approval for $200 million for procurement of mosquito nets and Malaria medicines.

The lawmakers who took turn to fault the loan for Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) asked the Ministry to furnish the Committee with update of loans collected so far for the water projects in the Ministry.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Clifford Ordia, three different loans had been approved for various water projects .

Ordia said , ” $450 million for the Ministry for water project being financed by Africa Development Bank and another $6 million loan under integrated program for Development also financed by Africa Development Bank and Gurara water project.

“You need to tell us what you are doing with $700 million for water projects.”

The Committee therefore agreed to summon the Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman to appear and give explanation on the loans and state of loans collected so far.

Speaking against the loan, Senator Obinna Ogba said that he will vote against granting approval for the loan because some loans had been collected for water projects and they were yet to see result.

He said,” This loan, I don’t support this one again, enough is enough.”

Also kicking against the loan, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe asked what are the criteria for selecting benefiting states, adding that details provided by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry are not enough to justify the loan.

Oloriegbe asked, “What are the criteria for selecting benefiting states, the detail you are providing is not enough, what are the projects you want to do with $640 million and how many water projects are you going to do?

“You are giving each state $3 million to develop personnel capacity. do we need loan to do this function, you mean all states can’t do that on their own?”

Senator Sani Musa while kicking against the loan advised the Committee to look at all the request and pick the one that is necessary.

The Niger Senator said, “We should look at this loan and take the one that are necessary and we should abandon the one that are not necessary. We need to look at it very critically.”

Senator Brima Enagi also protested against the request for $700 million loan for Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) demanding for state of Gurara project from the Ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Esther Didi Walson-Jack who was unable to give explanation to the previous loans approved for water projects, told the Committee that

Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) will last for five years.

She added that $640 million will be used for the Project while the $60 million will be used for capacity building.

The Permanent Secretary said that the proposal was negotiated with the World Bank on April, 2021 and was approved at Federal Executive Council (FEC) on August 11, 2021.

States that will benefit from the $700 loan from World Bank are Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, and Plateau with counterpart funding of $175 million.

The programme will deliver improved water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to 2,000 schools and health care facilities and assist 500 communities to achieve open defecation free status.