The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ndume, has proposed the establishment of the establishment of Army University Campuses across the geopolitical zones

Ndume made this known while speaking with newsmen at the Public Hearing on the Establishment of Army University in Nigeria.

According to him: “We will consider recommending the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in all the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“It is the best way to go.

“One of my distinguished colleagues had beautifully presented the case of having the campuses in the zones.”

Also speaking about the establishment of the university across the six geopolitical zones, Senator Uche Ekwunife said it is a noble idea.

Ekwunife said: “This is a specialised university and first of its kind in Nigeria.

“Crime has no colour, crime has no religion.

“Crime is crime in any part of the country.

“That is why we suggested that we should have campuses in every zone, while we have the epicentre in Borno State, where the university is already sited.

“It is a noble idea because other committee members supported it.

“It is right to have the specialised schools in all the zones.

“It will help us not only in terms of technological advancement, but to also reduce crime rate.

“It will also unite the country, bring development to the country it will also stem the crime rate in the country.”