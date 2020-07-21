The Senate on Tuesday asked the National Directorate Employment to take over the recruitment of 774,000 into public works.

The Senate resolution was sequel to point of order raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele over the recruitment of 774,000 into public works.

Bamidele Cited Order 42 and 52 to seek the leave of the Senate to present a Motion on the Expectation of Nigerians and the excitement generated by the job creation initiatives of the Federal Government to create 774 temporary jobs for Nigerians.

The motion, sponsored by Bamidele, was seconded by Senator Basiru Ajibola.

Senator Bamidele drew the attention of the Red Chamber to the claims by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Kayamo (SAN), that President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had asked him to proceed with the recruitment process.

He stated that Keyamo has erred in law by taking over an assignment which was constitutionally assigned to the NDE through the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act.

Some lawmakers who contributed to the motion carpeted Keyamo over the 774,000 public works.

The Senate however commend the President for placing premium on harmonious and cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.