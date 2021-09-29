Senate observes minute silence for late Chike Akunyili

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary observed a minute silence in honour of late Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to Professor Dora Akunyili, former director-general of NAFDAC.

Dr. Akunyili was murdered by unknown gunmen on September 28.

The minute silence followed Matter of Urgent Public Importance moved by Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra).

Ekwunife, in her personal explanation, having cited Order 43 of Senate Rule, said the deceased was murdered in Anambra.

She said late Chike, the Medical Director of St Luke Hospital, Enugu, was an established academic and medical director of repute, who contributed immensely to health care in Nigeria.

The senator explained that the deceased was gruesomely murdered by gunmen.

She said that the deceased was in Onitsha to present a paper and receive an award in honour of his late wife, Professor Akunyili.

Ekwunife said government should take action to stem the series of attacks and killings in the South East, especially in Anambra, Enugu and Imo states.

She urged the Senate to observe a minute silence for the deceased and other innocent citizens that have lost their lives to gunmen.

Ekwunife called on the Inspector-General of Police and other security heads to investigate the killings in the South East.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in his comment, said there was no debate on the motion as it was brought under Order 43 of the Senate Rules.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.