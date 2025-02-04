Senate names Kalu, Hussaini chairmen South East, North West development commissions

The Senate has announced Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) and Senator Babangida Hussaini (APC-Jigawa) as Chairmen, Senate Committees on South East Development Commission and North West Development Commission.

Also named as Vice Chairmen of the committees were Senator Mohammed Dandutse (APC-Katsina), North -West development commission and Senator Ken Eze (APC-Ebonyi ) South East development commission.

Senate also appointed Senator Titus Zam (APC-Benue), who was formerly chairman, Committee on Rules and Business as Chairman, Committee on North Central Development Commission.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio made the announcements at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Akpabio also announced Senator Abudl Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) as new Chairman, Committee on Sports Development, while Senator Victor Umeh (LP -Anambra), who was formerly chairman, Committee on Diaspora , was appointed Chairman, Committee on National Population and Identity.

Akpabio also announced Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi), formerly chairman of local content committee as new Chairman, Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (APC-Delta) was appointed the new Chairman, Committee on Local Content.

Akpabio also named Senator Isa Jubril (APC-Kogi) as Deputy Chairman on Rules and Business.

He said the new chairman for Rules and Business committee, who should be a versatile lawmaker and familiar with rules of senate, would be made in due course.

Senate thereafter, adjourned plenary to Wednesday after paying tribute and observing a minute silence in honour of Adewumi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, who died on January15.

