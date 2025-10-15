Senate mourns, wants immortalization of ex-IGP Arase

The Senate on Wednesday during plenary paid tributes to the late former Inspector-General of Police, Dr Solomon Arase, who passed away on August 31 at the age of 69.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the adoption of a point of order raised by Sen. Neda Imasuen (APC-Edo), having cited Order 42 of the Senate Standing Rules (Personal Explanation).

Imasuen, in his personal explanation, expressed deep sadness over Arase’s death, saying that he was widely reputed for his professionalism and dedication to service.

“During his tenure, he championed intelligence-led policing, deepened community engagement, introduced reforms and strengthened counter-terrorism strategies.

“Following his retirement, Arase was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), where he upheld the principles of merit, fairness and accountability in recruitment, promotion and discipline within the force,” he stated.

The senator described the late Arase as a legal practitioner, researcher and author of scholarly works on law, security and human rights.

He also noted that the late IGP mentored a generation of police officers and scholars who have continued to benefit from his leadership and wisdom.

Imasuen urged the senate to extend condolences to his family, the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission and the government and people of Edo.

He also urged the Federal Government to immortalise him by naming a national security institution or police training facility after him in recognition of his ‘outstanding service and enduring legacy’.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary at the time, commended the late IGP for his record of service, describing him as a patriot, reformer and distinguished officer whose life epitomised duty, honour and service.

He said under Arase’s security watch, the 2015 general election was widely adjudged as free, fair and peaceful, particularly in terms of security management.

“The best we can do now is to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he said. (NAN)