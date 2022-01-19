Senate mourns late Olubadan’s demise

The Nigerian Senate Wednesday mourned the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, who passed away recently.

The chamber, accordingly, observed a minute silence in his honour, following a point of order raised by Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central).

A statement signed by Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate

Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, explained that the mourning came under the new Order 42 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Standing Rules, Folarin who drew the attention of the Senate to the demise of the deceased.

He stated that the late Oba Adetunji was born in Ibadan on the 26th of August 1928, and the first child of Raji Olayiwola Adetunji and Suwebat Amope Adetunji.

According to the lawmaker, the deceased grew up learning vocational jobs until he took up fashion designing as a means of livelihood in Lagos.

“While working as a fashion designer, he delved into musical record marketing until 1960, when he founded the first of three record labels called Baba Laje records which housed notable Fuji music acts including Dauda Epo Akara, Wasiu Ayinde, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and KS1 Marshall”, Folarin said.

He added: “the late Oba Adetunji joined the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy line by becoming the Jagun Balogun of Ibadan in 1976 as his first step towards ascending the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“He was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 6, 2016 by the late Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.”

Folarin noted that the six-year reign of Oba Saliu Adetunji witnessed immense economic growth, peace, stability and prosperity.

Recall that the late Olubadan died on Sunday, 2nd January, 2022 at the age of 93, after a brief illness.