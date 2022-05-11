Senate mourns as terrorists kill, over 40 Soldiers, civilians in Taraba

The Senate has mourned the recent killing of over 40 persons, including Soldiers, by terrorists in the southern part of Taraba State.

This followed a point of order by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (APC, Taraba South) during plenary on Wednesday.

Coming under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 as amended, Bwacha drew the attention of the chamber to the incidents of banditry and terrorism that occurred in Southern Taraba during the Sallah break.

He noted that the attackers came on motorbikes and killed over 40 people, including soldiers who were mobilised to protect the community.

The lawmaker consoled with Military authorities over the loss of its men and officers in the line of duty.

He appealed to the Federal Government to direct the relevant agencies to provide relief materials to the victims of the attack.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, called on Nigerians to support the military by providing the needed motivation and information to enable them tackle the problem of insecurity.

Lawan said: “Let me also say that the military and our Armed Forces are doing their best.

“We have no alternative but to support them in whatever way possible.

“Here in the Senate and National Assembly, we have been appropriating funds for our Armed Forces.

“And I believe that this administration has provided more resources to them to fight the various forms and ramifications of insecurity in the country than any previous one.

“So, we will continue to give that kind of support.

“And I also want to urge all Nigerians to continue to support our Armed Forces because they are doing so much even though we don’t have enough for them.

“But I believe that the support of citizens for the Armed Forces will galvanise and keep them motivated.”

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence for all those killed by terrorists in Southern Taraba.