The Senate Committee on Finance met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, behind closed door over differential in exchange rate on projects being implemented by the Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority.

Emefiele had failed to appear before the Senator Solomon Olamilekan-led Committee on Monday.

However, Emefiele came on Tuesday with five Deputy Governors of the CBN to give explanation on the issues raised by the Committee.

The details of what transpired behind the closed door meeting was still sketch.

But the Chairman on his Twitter handle said the Committee is still looking at the submissions of the Apex Bank.