Senate leadership: Senators will determine your fate but come early, Adamu tells Akpabio

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has told an aspirant for the position of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, that senators-elect and not the National Working Committee of the APC will determine his fate.

Adamu spoke on Tuesday when Akpaabio led about 40 other senators on a visit to the members of the NWC in Abuja.

Adamu said beyond the fact that it was senators that will elect their own principal officers, it was also incumbent on Akpabio and others seeking to lead the National Assembly to arrive early on the day of the election.

Though he did not go further, Adamu must have been referring to the incident of 2015 when Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki and others arrived early to elect the principal officers of the Senate while others were meeting with the leadership of the party.

The National Chairman of the APC said: “From what you just said, there is ample evidence that there have been consultations and we will not relent in ensuring that if it were possible, for all senators-elect to agree.

“Whatever we do, whatsoever signatures we collect, the final decision will be on the floor of the Senate and also the House.

“All these efforts are very good and important but we are in a democracy and people are bound to have opinions and we have no right to stop them.

“I am happy that we are heeding the advice and directives we gave to make consultations and it is good that it is going on and I am happy that it has been very fruitful.

“We wait till the 3rd of June on the floor of the House.

“I want us to have a rancour-free election on the floor.

“Because even if everybody says it is Akpabio or Y or X, the rules of the game say there must be an election.

“Those who are in the Senate are aware of the rules.

“On the day of the proclamation by the President and the Clerk makes the proclamation, I do hope and pray that we will carry the day and be victorious.

“But let me warn: Don’t be late.

“I hope I am communicating.

“Don’t be late.

“Once beaten, twice shy.”