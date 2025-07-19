Senate Leader commits to enlisting Lagos LCDAs in constitution

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State are recognised as full-fledged local governments in the Nigerian Constitution.

The Leader of the Senate made the pledge on Friday during the inauguration of major projects in the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA of Lagos State.

According to Bamidele, the constitutional recognition of the LCDAs would pave the way for improved governance and accelerated development at the grassroots level.

The Senate Leader expressed nostalgia as he recalled his role as Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State during the creation of the LCDAs.

“We will do all we have to do to ensure that these LCDAs are enlisted in the constitution as local governments in this country,” he declared.

The senator noted that Lagos State had done its part in creating the LCDAs and that the Supreme Court had validated the creation.

He, however, said the final step required the National Assembly to list them in the constitution.

Bamidele assured that the Senate would take the necessary steps to make this happen.

He also praised the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for leading the state’s delegation to the zonal hearing of the Senate on Constitutional Amendment.

He said: “I am standing to confirm that by the grace of God we will do all we have to do to ensure that these LCDAs are enlisted in the constitution as local governments in this country.

“The deputy governor was the one, who led the Lagos State delegation to the zonal hearing of the Senate on Constitutional Amendment two weeks ago here in Lagos State.

“This position was well-canvassed by him on behalf of the Lagos State Government.”

Bamidele commended the outgoing Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, Olusola Ajala, and his team for their efforts in bringing governance closer to the people.

He added: “I commend you for all your immense contributions to the development of the local government and for the successful conclusion of your tenure in a very good way,

“This has made everyone proud.”

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, emphasised the need for residents to get registered and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission was preparing for continuous voter registration.

Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon noted that the Chairman had acted in line with the commitment of the party, which was to ensure that all promises made were fulfilled.

Solomon, therefore, congratulated him for fulfilling his mandate and making the constituency proud.

