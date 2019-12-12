The Senate on Thursday began investigation into invasion of a courtroom by operatives of the Department of State Services last week Friday. The DSS had the courtroom of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to re-arrest the convener of #Revolutuonnow, Omoyele Sowore. Coming under point of order to seek for an investigation into the matter, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who expressed dissatisfaction with the invasion of the courtroom by the DSS demanded for an investigation into the matter. Bamidele said: “The leadership and members of Judiciary are particularly concerned about this development because they believe that a courtroom is meant to be a sanctuary. “But for us, as a Senate, we cannot begin to take position or analyse on the issue without facts.”He therefore called for the investigation into the matter by the appropriate Committee o of the Senate.Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while responding to the point of order directed the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and legal matters to investigate the matter and report back in one week.