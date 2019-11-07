The Senate has mandated its Committee on Water Resources to investigate the delay in the execution of Kagara Dam in Niger State despite the receipt of funding to the tune of N7.7 billion from the Federal Government.

The upper chamber also called on the Federal Government to consider the socio-economic importance of the project and see to its completion without further delay.

These were resolutions reached by the Senate sequel to consideration of a motion during plenary on Thursday.

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), disclosed that Kagara Dam was first conceived and awarded by the Niger State Government to a Kano State-based company, WRECA, in 1992.

The project, according to Senator Musa, was conceptualised to provide portable water and irrigation to Kagara and its environs.

He added that due to the importance of the project, the Federal Government took over its execution and awarded same to Biwater Shellaber (Nig.) Limited in December 1992 at the cost of N199,222,596.

The lawmaker said the project suffered neglect because of lack of funding, which necessitated its renegotiation in the 2001 at the cost of N2,219,746,244.75.

He further disclosed that the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, which is the supervising agency, issued a revised estimated cost to complete the project in 2010, pegged at N5,555,416,689.78.

Musa added: “If this project continues to be operated in a ‘stop and go’ manner, the dream of our people for portable water and economic empowerment through irrigation farming will remain a mirage.”

The Senate also on Thursday considered a Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who sponsored the bill, said the institution was conceived with the intent of becoming the bastion of technical academic excellence.

He noted that the proposed polytechnic would create more admission opportunities for Nigerian youths.

ccording to Omo-Agege, the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic “will help numerous admission seekers who desire the good life in the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Engineering and Technology to achieve their ambitions.”

He disclosed that a landmass in excess of 100 hectares has been donated in the community of Orogun clan for the immediate development of academic infrastructure.

He noted that Orogun community, which is home to at least 38 active onshore oil wells, is a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic strength.

He added: “By establishing the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, this Senate would be creating an institution that would develop and deliver cutting edge education and training programmes for our professionals.

“The Institution will engage strategic research and development activities for broad national development, and take leadership roles in promoting the economic development of the immediate community and the society at large.”

The bill, which scaled second reading, was thereafter referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work.