Senate indicts NNPC over N102b crude oil delivered to Warri, Kaduna refineries

The Senate on Tuesday indicted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited over poor record keeping in the uplifting of crude oil to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company and Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies worth about $376,655,589 (N102.6 billion).

The indictment was sequel to the 2016 Auditor General report submitted and presented by Senator Mathew Uhroghide.

The report was upheld by the Senate Chamber at the plenary session.

The query reads: “From the review and examination of domestic Crude Oil Lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.

“From the examination carried out a total oil lifting of 8,399,017 bbls with a total sales values of $376,655,589 (N102.6 billion) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.

“The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting.”

The Senate therefore upheld the recommendation of its Committee asking the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, to ensure specific details of crude delivered to the two refineries for audit.

In addition, the Senate upheld the indictment of 37 Ministries, Departments and Agencies for violation of financial procedure in the country.

The Red Chamber also resolved to submit the report of the indictment to the Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation for further action.

The lawmakers are also considering a bill that will enforce the implementation of the outcome of the Auditor General’s report submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.