Senate indicts AG over failure to recover N910b short-term loan to MDAs

The Senate has indicted the Office of Accountant General of the Federation over failure to repay short term loans given to Ministries, Departments and Agencies from Special Funds Accounts, totaling N910 billion.

The lawmakers discovered the anomaly after thorough investigation by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

The Committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, made the discovery following the submission of the 2017 Auditor General report.

According to the query, loans and debts arising from Special Funds Accounts totaling N910,039,557,742 showed that the balances remained unpaid throughout the year even when they were meant to be short term.

But the Office of the Accountant General in its response claimed that several letters have been written to the Minister of Finance to authorise the settlement of the loans granted against the allocations of various MDAs affected.

The AGF’s office added that it had requested the Minister to include the loans repayment in the 2017 budget.

The Urhoghide Committee observed that there is continuous abuse of the Special Funds by the Executive as the the withdrawals are continually made for political expediency outside the purpose for which the funds were meant.

The report reads: “There is continuous abuse of the Special Funds by Executive as the the withdrawals are continually made for political expediency outside the purpose which the funds were meant.”

The Senate therefore ordered that all outstanding loans should be recovered by the Accountant General of the Federation and evidence of recovery presented to the Auditor General and Senate Public Accounts Committee within 60 days.

Meanwhile, Senate has directed the Executive Chairman of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board to account for the monies paid to companies that were not financially capable, contrary to requirement of extant rules

The Chairman of the board failed to appear before the Committee to defend the allegation of payment without due process.