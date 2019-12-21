The Senate on Friday adjourned plenary session till January 28, 2020 after passing the Budget of the Federal Capital Territory.

The motion for the adjournment was moved by Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaha, and seconded by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

The budget passed by the Senate for the FCT is N278 billion, though the proposal submitted for consideration was N232 billion.

The personnel costs is N55.8 billion, while the overhead cost is N62 billion, while N160.1 billion will be spent on Capital Expenditure.

According to the budget, the capital expenditure constitutes 53.53 per cent of the budget.

Speaking the budget, the Chairman, Senate Committee on the FCT, Abubakar Kyari, said the overhead costs will enhance the operational costs of Secretariats, Department and Agencies in order to improve their performance.

He added that the overhead costs will also provide for some critical service such as security, city cleaning, traffic management, chemicals for water treatment and streetlight maintenance.

The overhead costs constitute 24.52 per cent in the budget passed by the Senate, while the personnel cost will gulp 23.15 per cent.