Senate in rowdy session over move to step down Keyamo nomination

The Senate chamber was thrown into a rowdy session over a request to suspend screening of Delta state ministerial nominee Festus Keyamo over allegations of disparaging lawmakers in 2020 .

Keyamo in 2020 had an altercation with the National Assembly over recruitment of 774,000 workers for public works .

Coming under point of order, Senator Darlington Nwkocha drew the attention of the Senate to how the ministerial nominee ignored the National Assembly when he was asked to give explanation on the implementation of 774,000 public work programme.

The motion was supported by Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, but when the question was moved, the Senate was thrown into a rowdy session as there was disagreement between the ruling party and members of opposition parties in the chamber.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, through a motion by Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, ordered the chamber to go on closed door session.