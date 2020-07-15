The Senate on Wednesday embarked on a closed door meeting over President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the recruitment of 774,000 youths into public works.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour and Productivity had scheduled a meeting with the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, for Tuesday (yesterday).

But the Meeting was unable to hold at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The lawmakers had last week suspended the recruitment process.

However, Keyamo told the media that President Buhari had directed him to proceed with the recruitment process in conjunction with the National Directorate of Employment.

Angered by the decision of President Buhari, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the resumption of plenary session, called for a closed door meeting on the issue.

The meeting was ongoing as at press time.