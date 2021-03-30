Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday suspended consideration of FCT- Internal Revenue Service N8.5 billion 2021 budget proposal.

The rejection was as a result of discrepancies in the proposal presented before the Senate Committee by the officials of the agency on Tuesday.

Giving the directive for the representation of the budget proposal, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abubakar Kyari ordered the officials of FCT-IRS to reappear before the committee for the budget presentation.

“You should go and come back on Thursday and represent your budget before us,” he said.