Senate gives MDAs timeframe for 2021 Budget defence

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has stated that all government agencies have only October 2021 to defend the budget that is yet to be presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan made this known at plenary while welcoming Senators back from their annual recess on Tuesday.

He said the 2022/2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper report will soon be presented to the Senate for consideration

According to him: As in the previous years, all MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) are expected to defend their budget proposals within October 2021, as this is the only allotted window for the exercise.”

Lawan also ordered the Senate Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream and Gas to immediately start oversight on the implementation of Petroleum Industrial Act.