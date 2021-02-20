Barring last minute change in plans, the Senate will on Wednesday screen President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, during plenary.

The nomination of Bawa was announced on the floor of the Senate last week in a letter submitted by President Buhari, which was read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

If confirmedly the Senate, Bawa will replace the suspended Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

Following a presidential directive, Magu was trilby a panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Isa Salami, over sundry allegations.

The report of the panel has not been released till date.