Senate extends implementation of 2023 budget

The Senate on Tuesday extended the implementation period for the 2023 supplementary budget from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

It could be recalled that in December 2023, the Senate unanimously resolved to extend the implementation of the N1.3 trillion supplementary budget from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The Senate on Tuesday in making a further extension of the implementation period for the budget, gave an executive bill sponsored to that effect by its Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for expeditious consideration by passing it for second and third readings.

In addition, the Senate passed the sum of N446,342,656,992.00 as the 2024 budget of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

This followed its adoption and approval of the recommendation by its Committee on Finance, which considered the budget.

The committee Chairman, Senator Sani Musa, presented the report.

Of the sum, according to the report, N177,441,479,682.00 is for Personnel cost, N156,454,385,053.00 is for Overhead cost and N112,446,822,255.00 is for capital expenditure.

The committee observed that “the Service Year 2024 budget estimates are based on Zero Based Budgeting.

“That the 2024 projected Cost of Collection of N446.34 billion is 39 percent higher than the 2023 approved budgeted cost of collection, which stood at N320.90 billion.

“The personnel cost is based on staff strength on the payroll including social benefits (such as NHIA, Pension contribution, etc.) and anticipated performance bonus for the year.”