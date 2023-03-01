Senate Deputy Chief Whip congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, has congratulated the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his Vice Sen. Kashim Shettima on their victory at the presidential election.

Abdullahi sent his congratulatory message in a statement in Abuja Wednesday.

He said their emergence spoke so much about the unwavering confidence reposed in them as leaders with the distinct ability to take Nigeria on the next phase of its national journey.

He said the outcome of the presidential poll attested to Tinubu’s democratic credentials which suggested that Nigerians under his watch needed not worry about the independence of their institutions being compromised.

“They also need not to worry about their freedoms and rights being suppressed,”Abdullahi said.

He said he had no doubt that Tinubu’s goodwill had endeared Nigerians to embrace the All Progressives Congress (APC) which insisted on collective prosperity for all, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds.

“It is my firm belief that your vision of “Renewed Hope” would consolidate and deliver on the policies of our great party already initiated by the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abdullahi, who is the Coordinator, Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023,a support group, also commended INEC for delivering on free and fair elections, remaining steadfast, in spite of challenging moments that threatened peaceful conduct of the exercise.

”The commission has, indeed, lived up to expectation in terms of improving on Nigeria’s electoral process.

“I wish the President-elect and his Vice President-elect, a fruitful tenure that would bring about unrivaled development, peace and progress to the nation and its people.”