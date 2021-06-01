The Senate has called for a thorough investigation into the May 30 killing of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State.

The Senate’s resolution followed a Point of Order raised by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, during plenary on Tuesday.

Raising order 43 of Senate’s Standing Rule, Omo-Agege, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, urged security agencies, especially the Department of State Services, to thoroughly investigate towards ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He said: “I rise to notify the Senate of the gruesome, barbaric and dastardly murder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak on May 30 while on a national assignment on behalf of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

“He served as one of the consultants posted to the Owerri centre of the South-East. He was political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We, members of the committee, are shattered by his demise. We believe that it is one death too many and for sure, it is most unfair for this very brilliant life to have been shut down in his prime.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said there was no need for debate on the issue.

Lawan said: “Because you have come under our standing order, Order 43, this is not an issue that is open to debate.

“But let me also say that the late Gulak was a very straightforward, very committed and very dedicated citizen of this country and a very distinguished politician who made tremendous contributions at both the state level in Adamawa and at the national level.

“The murder of this great son of Nigeria is something that our security agencies must unravel the murderers and in fact the people behind the murder itself.

“This is necessary in all the cases and in all the murders and assassinations that take place in our country almost on a daily basis.

“Our security agencies, particularly our intelligence agencies, must continue to fish out such issues even before they happen.

“This is the essence of the intelligence that is supposed to be given to those who are in the system, to nip in the bud, where necessary or when such incident happens that we are able to apprehend the people involved.”

A minute silence was also observed in honour of the deceased.

Lawan, thereafter, prayed for the soul of Gulak and also condoled with his family, his state and the government and people of Nigeria.