The Senate on Wednesday demanded for the immediate reconstruction and dualisation

the Kano-Dambatta-Kazaure-Daura-Niger border road by the Federal Ministry of Works.

It also asked the Federal Government to allocate adequate funds in the budget for the construction of the road.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Senator Jibrin Barau.

Senator Barau noted that the state of the road required immediate reconstruction and dualisation to reduce the unacceptable level of accidents and robbery on it.

He expressed worry that armed robbers had taken advantage of the narrow nature of the road to ambush, rob, dispossess and kill commuters at will.

The lawmaker said the road was a very important gateway that connects the northwestern part of the country to the neighbouring Niger Republic, but its

narrowness, with attendant traffic congestion had slowed down commercial activities as well as movement of goods.