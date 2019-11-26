The Senate has extended the passage of the 2020 budget proposal by one week. The decision of the Senate was sequel to a point of order raised by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jubril Barau, who requested for one more week to work on the 2020 budget proposal. The Senate had said the budget will be laid on November 26 and passed on November 28. But Barau came under order 42 to request for the one week extension for the presentation of budget to the Senate.The budget will now be presented for consideration on December 3.