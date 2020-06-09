The Senate on Tuesday unanimously agreed to defer the investigation of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission over failure of stakeholders to submit memorandum to the adhoc committee.

The Senate had inaugurated an adhoc committee to investigate the IMC over alleged mismanagement of N40 billion and gave it four weeks to submit its report.

But speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi, demanded for a six weeks period to conclude the probe because the panel had just started receiving responses from the relevant stakeholders.

Adetunbi said: “I’m glad to inform you that just a few days ago, we started receiving the responses from these stakeholders that will provide information to the committee.

“Just a few days ago, the responses of these stakeholders started to come in for the first time last week.

“This week, we will receive as much information that the committee will need to do its work.

“For this reason, I would like to seek the indulgence of the Senate for an extension of time to enable us to receive all the information and documents that we need for the committee to be able to do a thorough job that has been given to us.

“I would like to seek extension for six weeks.”

In his response, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said: “I will suggest four weeks because given the initial time was four weeks, but I will still have to put it to vote.

“We have listened to the chairman of the ad hoc committee on the investigation of the alleged NDDC financial crisis.

“Part of the distractions are a series of write-ups in the media by the vested groups almost on a daily basis, but unfortunately all these cannot stop the Senate from forging ahead with an assignment backed by resolution and firmly within the ambit of its constitutional responsibilities.

“So, in their own interest, the earlier they stop the distractions the better because our committee will forge ahead with the assignment.”