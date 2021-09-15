Senate defers presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary deferred presentation and consideration of the report on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The decision to defer the presentation and consideration was reached during following a motion moved to that effect by the Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (APC-Kebbi), and seconded by the Minority Leader, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia).

Abdullahi explained that the report on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP needed further legislative work by the Joint Committees on Finance; National Planning; Foreign and Local Debts; Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas.

According him, the document needs further deliberation on, and, therefore, needs to be fine-tuned.

The presentation of the report was, thereafter, stepped down to allow the Joint Committee conclude further work on it.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm the nomination of Abdulazeez Idris King as Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to the Committee on National Planning.

The nomination of Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-East in the National Assembly Service Commission was also referred to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Both nominees are expected to appear before the relevant committees for screening.