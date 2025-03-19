Senate defers motion on emergency rule in Rivers till Thursday

The Senate on Wednesday deferred a decision on approving the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state until Thursday.
The decision of the senate was sequel to the motion by the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele which suggested that the motion should be stepped down till legislative day.
The motion was seconded by Senate minority leader, senator Abba Moro.
When Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the matter to a voice vote, the majority of lawmakers supported the delay.
The motion, listed as the first item for discussion, was put on hold before any debate could take place.
