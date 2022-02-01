Senate constitutes conference committee on upgrade of College of Agriculture, Kabba to federal university 

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has announced the composition of membership of the conference committee on the upgrade of the College of Agriculture A.B.U Campus, Kabba, to a Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba.

The announcement was made at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The conference committee is chaired by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger State).

Other members include: Senators Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu), Patrick Akinyelure (Ondo), Eyakenyi Akon Etim (Akwa-Ibom), Abdu Kwari Suleiman (Kaduna) and Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara).

The conference committee is expected to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonise positions on the College of Agriculture Kabba (Establishment) Bill.