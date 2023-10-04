Senate confirms Tinubu’s new Minister’s nominees 

The Senate has confirmed the new Ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for screening by President Bola Tinubu.

Those confirmed included: Kaduna nominee, Abbas Balarabe, who slumped during his screening, Dr. Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande who were nominated as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths, respectively.

There was confusion when Balarabe, the second nominee to undergo screening after Ibrahim, had just finished sharing his experiences when the incident occurred, approximately 15 minutes into his screening.

After presenting his profile to the Senators, Balarabe received an endorsement from the Kaduna lawmaker, who stated that all three Senators from the state gave validation to his nomination.

Also Read:

Katung was interrupted when Senate President Godswill Akpabio shouted, “Bring water and sugar. Call Dr. Musa.”

Akpabio instructed journalists and cameramen to stop filming and leave the Senate chamber.

The nominee was later taken to the National Assembly clinic.

After, the Senate resumed about a 45-minute break and thereafter confirmed the three nominees.

Recall that the names of the nominees were Tuesday sent by President Bola Tinubu.