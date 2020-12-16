The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Chief Onuemuche Nnamani as a Member of the Police Service Commission.

Nnamani’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Senator Halliru Jika.

Jika in his presentation noted that the nominee possesses the requisite legal requirements specified under the provisions of section 2 (a) and (b) of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001.

According to the lawmaker, there is no legal petition or adverse security report before the committee against the appointment of the nominee.

In a related development, the Senate also on Wednesday confirmed Saratu Mama Shafii (North Central) as Chairman alongside six others as Members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.

The other nominees confirmed as members of the Commission are: George Chukwuma Mbonu (South East), Thomas E. Okosun (South South), Dr. Umar Dauda Duhu (North East), Ibrahim El-Yakubu (North West), Sola Salako Ajulo (South West) and Kenneth Tersoo Gyado (North Central).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, in his presentation said all the nominees screened satisfied the requirements of Section 156 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 40 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018; and 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.