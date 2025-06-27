Senate confirms Nwuche, Akpabio’s daughter, 16 others for SSDC Board

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, as Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) Board and Usoro Akpabio, daughter of the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, as the Managing Director, in addition to 16 others as members.

Their confirmation of Nwuch, Akpabio’s daughter and others followed consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on SSDC at plenary in Abuja.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kenbowei Friday .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 others confirmed as members of the board were: Larry Odey (Cross River), Charles Zuofa (Bayelsa), Dr. Nkereuwem Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Chika Chinedu (Rivers), Femi Oise (Edo), and Dr. Charles Sylvester Enukhowhate (Delta).

Others were Tabitha Iliya Sallah (North-East), Yusuf Rasaq Amao (North-Central), Joseph Mmamal (South-East), and Bukonola Braimoh (South-West).

The Senate also confirmed the following for the position of executive directors: Marcus Nie Eji, Projects (Rivers); Aganaba Preye Steven, Social and Human Capital Development (Bayelsa); Dr. Timi Alari Ayibatonye, Corporate Services (Delta); Joseph Ugheoke, Commercial and Environmental Development (Edo); and Sony Abang, Finance (Cross River).

Also Read:

Earlier, Friday in his presentation said that the nominees have sound academic qualification, work experiences, competencies, and integrity required for appointment as chairman, managing director, and members of the board of SSDC.

According to him, there was no adverse security report or petition before the committee against the nomination of the nominees.

He said that the nominees have sound understanding of the mandate of the commission and satisfactorily answered questions posed to them.

Friday, however, said that one of the nominees, Tijani Laura, nominated to represent the North West as a member of the board, was not present for confirmation by the Senate.

He added that the nominee didn’t present his documents for vetting and did not appear in person before the committee for screening.

He said that the Senate would, however, give the nominee a chance to present himself before the committee for screening.

Post Views: 15