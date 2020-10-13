The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Justice Garba Lawal and seven others as Justices of the Supreme Court in Nigeria.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report submitted by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Other justices confirmed are Helen Ogunwumiju, Abdu Aboki, I.M.M. Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Samuel Ibeji, Tijani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded the names of the Judges to the Senate for confirmation.

The letter of the President was read on the floor during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.