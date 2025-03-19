Senate confirms appointment of four PSC member

The Senate, on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of four members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The confirmed members include Justice Paul Galumje (Rtd), Abdulfatah Mohammed, DIG Uba Ringim (Rtd), and Justice Christine Dabup (Rtd).

Their confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori (APC, Jigawa East).

Presenting the report, Malam-Madori stated that the committee reviewed the nominees’ CVs and Provisional Security Clearance Report from the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said, “The nominees were subsequently invited for a screening exercise to assess their suitability for appointment as members of the Commission.”

He added that the screening process was conducted in line with Section 154 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, as amended) and the Police Service Commission Establishment Act (2001).

According to him, the nominees demonstrated competence and suitability for the role, addressing key issues such as police manpower shortages, reforms, and best practices for improving the Nigerian Police Force.

Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South) supported the committee’s report.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), who presided over the plenary, commended the committee and urged the newly confirmed PSC members to see their appointment as a call to national service.

