Senate confirms 11 Justices as Supreme Court Judges 

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of 11 Justices as Judges of the Supreme Court.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Tinubu had earlier in the week sent the names to the National Assembly.

This followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council of the nominees to the President.

The confirmation by the Senate on Thursday was sequel to the adoption of the report of its committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, presented by the Chairman,

Mohammed Monguno

In his submission, Senator Binos Yaroe said the intent of the constitution does not limit the appointment of Supreme Court Justices to the Court of Appeal

Yaroe added that all the nominees recommended are from Court of Appeal, arguing that there are eminent scholars and law practitioners that are also qualified for the appointment

Former President of the Senate and representative of Yobe North Senatorial District, Senator Ahmad Lawan, called on the Executive and the Legislative arms of government to review upwards the funds appropriated for the Judiciary.

Lawan added that more funds will help the Judiciary arm of government work effectively in justice delivery

He stressed that the burden will be far less if they have more resources to work with so Nigerians can hold them responsible.

Senator Mongono had earlier in his presentation pointed out that the committee received documents and explanations on their exposure, integrity and competence on justice dispensation.

He added that the appointment of the nominees satisfied sections of the constitution as demanded, and none has criminal records as checks by security agencies did not reveal any negative report on them.

He stressed that the nominees have the requisite knowledge to discharge their dutie and their appointments satisfied section 231 of the constitution, which stipulates 15 years mandatory experience for any nominee.

He stressed that the appointment became necessary following the retirement of some justices of the Supreme Court.

The lawmakers also commended President Tinubu for his adherence to Federal Character in the appointment, appealing that more needed to be done to ensure speedy replacement of justices when there are vacancies to address the delay in justice delivery.

After deliberation, the nominees were confirmed as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

With the confirmation, the Supreme Court now has its full complement of 21 justices.