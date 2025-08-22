Senate committee on NDDC inspects road projects in Cross River

The Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Thursday commenced an assessment and inspection tour of the ongoing 32km road reconstruction works in Akpabuyo, Akamkpa, and Biase Local Government Areas of Cross River State.

The commission’s ongoing projects include the reconstruction of 20km of the Okomita to Uyanga to Ehom Road in Akamkpa and Biase, 1.5km of the Idundu Junction to Idundu Bridge in Akpabuyo and 10.8km of the Aking to Osomba in Akamkpa. The construction work is being carried out by Messers Faith Plant Nig Ltd.

The team was led by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission and the Senator representing Cross River South, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, members of the committee and other top management of the commission, including Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and Executive Director Projects, Obong Victor Antai.

A statement issued on Friday by the NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, said the delegation was received by the Chairman of Akamkpa Local Government, Felix Akposi, alongside Okon Owuna and Linus Bassey, who represent Akamkpa Constituencies 1 and 2 in the Cross River State House of Assembly, as well as councillors from various host communities.

Speaking during the inspection, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure.

He stressed: “The NDDC is determined to deliver durable projects that truly benefit our people. These roads will ease transportation burdens and stimulate socio-economic growth in Cross River State and across the Niger Delta.

“We will continue to work closely with the Senate Committee and stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely project delivery.”

Giving details of the projects, Dr Antai described the Okomita–Uyanga–Ehom Road as a lifeline for commerce, agriculture, education, and healthcare in the region.

He assured that the Commission would closely monitor the contractor to ensure quality and timely completion.

He noted: “This road reconstruction is not just about asphalt and concrete; it is about opening up communities, reducing travel time, and boosting economic activities.”

Senator Ekpenyong, while commending Governor Bassey Otu’s infrastructural drive, emphasised the Senate’s support for the NDDC’s focus on Renewed Hope projects that directly impact communities.

“These roads are vital lifelines for our people; opening up communities, boosting trade, and improving access to markets, schools, and healthcare.

“The 10th Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, remains fully committed to supporting the NDDC in completing these projects to the highest standards,” he said.

