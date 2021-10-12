Senate commences debate of 2022 appropriation bill

The Senate on Tuesday commenced debate on the 2022 appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the debate on the bill, which is slated for two days, continues on Wednesday.

President Buhari had on Thursday last week presented a N16.39 trillion budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year.

Lawan, who presided over plenary, said out of the total expenditure of N16.39 trillion proposed for the Federal Government in 2022, N768.28 is for Statutory Transfers; N6.83 trillion is for Non-debt Recurrent Costs; and N4.11 trillion for Personnel Costs.

Others are N577.0 billion for Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits; N792.39 for Overheads; N5.35 trillion for Capital Expenditure, including capital component of statutory transfers; N3.61 trillion for Debt Service; and N292.71 billion for Sinking Fund to retire certain maturing bonds.

Lawan explained that the expected total fiscal operations of the Federal Government would result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion, an amount representing 3.39 per cent of estimated GDP.

According to him, the figure is slightly above the 3 per cent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Senators who took turns to contribute to the ongoing debate on the 2022 appropriation bill were each allowed to speak for three minutes.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, said the 2022 Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability places Defence and Internal Security as top priority signaling the administration’s firm commitment to the security of life, property and public safety, nationwide.

According to him, the fiscal operations of the Federal Government, which would result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion, can be tackled by increasing taxes, cutting expenditure and borrowing.

Abdullahi, however, explained that increase in taxes was not feasible because the majority of Nigeria’s population are made up of the poor.

The lawmaker observed that it is more dangerous to sack workers in the bid to cut down on government spending, warning that doing so would expose the country to political and economic turbulence.

He added that the country’s last option of borrowing would allow the nation survive the present challenges and stabilise the polity and economy.

Abdullahi added: “In the 2022 budget, deficit spending has become necessary in order to ensure that the economy does not relapse into another recession after strongly coming out of the last one with a respectable 5 percent growth in the second quarter of this year.

“Deficit financing is mainly to fund capital expenditure.

“This new borrowings totaling N5.01 trillion, N90.73 billion from privatization proceeds and N1.16 trillion drawdowns on loans secure for specific development projects.

“Although there is a growing concern over this administration’s resort to borrowing to finance fiscal gaps, let me state here that the debt level of the federal government is still within sustainable limits.”

Other Senators who spoke during the debate included the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Aliero Adamu (Kebbi Central), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central) and Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South).