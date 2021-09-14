Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu isolates after US trip

In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who returned from the United States of America (USA) to Nigeria on Monday, has gone into isolation.

Kalu, who was in the USA for a few weeks, had fruitful meetings with friends and associates, many of whom described the visit as timely and eventful.

During his visit, Kalu met with students of the National War College in Washington DC to discuss the untapped potential of the African economy.

He also had fruitful engagements with development partners and non-profit organizations in a bid to seek support for his constituency.

Kalu said on his Twitter handle that his decision to isolate is in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

He called on Nigerians to abide by the regulations of the federal government and international bodies to prevent the spread of coronavirus.