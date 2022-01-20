Senate candidate smokes marijuana in campaign advert

Democratic US Senate Candidate, Gary Chambers of Louisiana, has released an ad showing the candidate smoking marijuana while promoting its legalisation.

In the video shared on YouTube and on his Twitter page, Chambers opens the advertisement, titled: “37 seconds,” with an image of him lighting a blunt and smoking it while seated on a leather armchair outdoor.

“Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chambers said in the video.

“Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws – over half of all drug arrests.

“Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people.

“States waste 3.7 billion dollars enforcing marijuana laws every year. Most of the people police are arresting aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot. Just like me.

“I am Gary Chambers and I am running for the US Senate. And I approve of this message.

“My first campaign ad, ‘37 Seconds.’ #JustLikeMe I hope this ad works to not only destigmatise the use of marijuana but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology.”

In the US, 18 States and Washington, D.C. have legalised small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

While 27 states have decriminalised possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Louisiana enacted a law in 2021 that decriminalises possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana.

Those who are caught will face a fine of up to $100 but no jail time.

