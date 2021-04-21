The Senate on Wednesday berated its committee on Customs failing to properly oversee Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The lawmakers while considering the budget of Customs, said that thorough legislative oversight was very necessary on a revenue generating agency like the NCS.

The Committee chaired by Senator

Francis Alimikhena had presented a report on the N257 billion 2021 budget for the NCS on the floor.

Speaking on the poor oversight of Customs by the committee, the Senate President , Ahmad Lawan, said, “Chairman, I think you need to upscale your oversight on the customs, because these narratives that they will keep money they will not do budget implementation is as a result of insufficient oversight.

“So we need to know this kind of things in good time, that you report back to the Senate on what is happening and you also advise them on what is appropriate and legal as far as the implementation of the budget is concerned. We are not supposed to be hearing this now, so increase your oversight”.

Further angered by an attempt by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Fadaunsi to commend the committee, Lawan, quickly ordered him to take his seat.

During the consideration of the budget report, Senators took turns to point out what they called bogus and illegal votes in the proposed budget for the NCS.

Senator Sam Egwu objected to the N2 billion vote for welfare packages for retiring NCS officers in addition to their normal and legal retirement benefits.

“This N2billion earmarked for welfare packages for retiring Custom officers aside their normal retirement benefits , is bogus and I wonder why the committee approved it for passage by the Senate”, he said .

Also picking holes on one of the budgetary proposals, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah ( APC Kebbi South) , expressed shock that the sum of N200 million could be voted for a non functional aircraft belonging to the NCS.

He said it is even more strange that another N100 million was voted for fuelling the same aircraft.

“Why earmarking N200million for a non – functional aircraft aside the additional N100million, budgeted for its fueling.

“I think the committee ought to have thoroughly scrutinized all these bogus projections at the level of interface with the leadership of NCS during budget defence session it had with them “, he said.

He also queried the N180m that has been voted for fumigation. “What are you fumigating?” he asked

Responding to the issue raised, the chairman explained that the N2 billion was not restricted to officers but all the ranks of the NCS.

However, the Senate said it approved the NCS 2021 budget on the condition that its committee would improve on its oversight.

The NCS revenue target was increased from N1,465,345,719,428.00 trillion to

N1,678,715,061,014.00 trillion.

The budget of the NCS include personnel cost of N99,719,722,681.71, overhead cost of N19,530,769,000.00 and capital cost of N137,933,180,013.00

Other items expenditure approved for the NCS which attracted criticisms from Senators include N15.9billion for motor vehicles, N3.278billion for hazard allowance, N1.45billion for maintenance services, N5.8billion for boats, N2billion for uniform store, N500million for legal services, N465million for other services, 200million for teaching, investigation and book allowance, N200million for maintenance of aircraft and N100million for sporting activities.

Others are N90million for refreshment and meals, N30million for honorarium and sitting allowance, N30million for research, N27million for corpers’ allowance and N5million for newspapers, among others.