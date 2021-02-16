The Senate Committee on Finance on Tuesday berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for Chairmanship position of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, for appearing before the lawmakers without the any staff of the commission or stakeholders for his screening.

The Members of the committee, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, wondered why the nominee was not accompanied by any staff of the commission.

The lawmakers, who expressed dissatisfaction with development, accused Muruako of running the Commission as a Sole Administrator.

However, the visibly disappointed Committee Chairman was quick to make excuses for the nominee, stating that it was not his making.

The nominee in his defence said his inability to come for the screening with other relevant staffers and board members was due to the moribund nature of the commission.

He said: “This commission has passed through challenges.

“At a point, the commission was scheduled for scrapping.

“At a point, it was schedule for merger.

“And at a point, our appropriation was stopped.

“It is only President Muhammadu Buhari who came and gave back life to why we are here.

“For us it is a new beginning.

“You know where FRC has been?

“Just go and check when the commission was brought back to life.

“We thank God this is a new beginning for the commission.

“If you check the record, it has been difficult times.

“For us, we are not looking at today.

“We are looking at tomorrow, where we intend to put the nation and our efforts to strengthen the microeconomic stability of the nation.”

But the Committee insisted that it would take up the almost emptiness of the commission in composition and board membership before the Senate and the Presidency.

Specifically, the Chairman of the committee said: “This committee will take it upon itself to write the Senate and also the Presidency to inform them that there is need to have a full and complete board of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission so that the board can become fully functional and alive with its responsibility.

“We have listened with rapt attention to you.

“A lot of questions have been asked, bordering on your capacity, experience and your challenges.

“Even you have been in acting capacity for over eight years knowing fully well that you are entitled to two terms of four years each making eight years.

“Since it is not of your making, we believe that coming on board now as chairman, things will get better.

“There are major issues that are fundamental.

“A lot has been said concerning what this commission is made of.

“The commission is an extension of the committee on Finance of the National Assembly, which must rise up to its responsibility.

“I believe that if we have a full board in place, all the revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government will be reawakened and that can reposition this country with the judicious application of its resources.

“To that end, if the committee confirms your appointment, our first assignment is to invite you and all the revenue generating agencies alongside the Accountant General of the Federation so that we can give this agency lifeline for it to carry out its obligation as at when due.”

However the nominee at an interview session with journalists denied allegations that he has spent eight years in acting capacity.

He said the allegation was a misconception.