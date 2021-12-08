Senate begins move to amend standing rules

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the chamber would next week Tuesday amend the 2015 Senate Standing Orders.

Lawan made the disclosure on Wednesday during plenary.

According to Lawan, the decision to amend the Senate Rules was to ensure an improvement to enable the chamber run itself better.

He said, “The copies of the proposal will be distributed today (Wednesday), and the idea of for all of us to study between now and Monday, and on Tuesday we will look into the amendments proposed.

“So, if any of us have any idea of an additional thing or suggestion on what has been introduced, by Tuesday we should be able to have our position.

“It is inevitable that the standing orders as they are today have to be amended for us to be up-to-date with everything that we do here.”