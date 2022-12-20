Senate begins investigation of Accountant General ‘s Office over N978b received from SWV

Senate on Tuesday, started investigation of the Office of Accountant General of the Federation over N978 billion received from Service Wide Votes (SWV) between 2017 and 2021.

The N978 billion received from SWV consists of both capital and recurrent expenditures which were disbursed to the Ministries, Department and Agencies.

The investigation is coming less than one week that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed that the agency had recovered about N30 billion from the former Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed who is currently under investigation for N110 billion fraud.

Speaking at the opening of the investigative hearing, the Chairman of Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide observed that there are some releases from the SWV without Authority to Incure Expenditure (AIE) and this elicited suspension of the Committee, adding it was only memos provided to back the releases.

The Chairman who was not satisfied with submission of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, said that the office needs to give the explanation to the committee on bit by bit of the expenditures for proper understanding because the figures are enormous and response to the committee is not satisfactory.

According to him, “from what I have seen, we may need time so that we can analyse the expenditure one by one, these figures are enormous and the response is not satisfactory.”

However, the Office of Accountant General of the Federation, represented by Director of Fund, Sabo Mohammed told the committee to give them more time to respond the issues raised by the lawmakers.

According to him, “it will take some time, we should do it systematically to save our time and your time. This is a matter of going back and do them one after the other.

“We have responded to some, we will still go back and separate our own from that of MDAs.

“We have found out that many of the figures may not be correct.”

The Chairman therefore, asked the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to go back and put the documents together and appear on Thursday.