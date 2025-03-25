Senate backs bill to establish specialised university in Epe

The Senate on Tuesday passed into second reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Science and Technology, which would be situated in Epe, Lagos State.

The bill was sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Oyelola Ashiru.

Leading debate on the proposed university, Bamidele explained the significance of establishing the new university, which according to him, was designed to produce highly skilled graduates to drive the country’s innovation and economic growth.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central, said when finally established, the university would provide top-notch education in various fields of science and technology that would drive the country’s digital economy

In specific terms, according to him, the university will offer a wide range of undergraduate programmes in fields such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, National Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics among others

He further explained that the proposed university “has a mission of producing highly skilled graduates who will drive innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.

“This is the fundamental justification for the establishment of this specialised institution of higher learning, Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State.

“For Nigeria to become one of the world’s leading economies as currently being pursued by this administration, we must be ready to adjust and position our educational institutions so that their products are geared for the technological challenges inherent in such projections.

“The proposed University of Science and Technology is a tertiary institution dedicated to provide top-notch education in various fields of science and technology.”

Buttressing Bamidele’s justification for the establishment of the university, Ashiru noted that Epe symbolised new Lagos, gradually emerging the country’s fast-growing hub of economic and industrial complex.

According to the deputy senate leader, Epe is where the new development is taking place. It is in proximity to Ibeju-Lekki, the hub of industrial activities, creative economy and real estate development.

With the rising profile of the host community, Ashiru urged the upper chamber to unanimously approve the creation of the university for the advancement of the community and Nigeria as a whole.

Consequently, the senate passed the bill into second reading and referred it to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund to report back to the plenary within four weeks

