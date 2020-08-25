The Senate on Tuesday asked the Federal Government of Nigeria ensure remittance of 1 per cent from the Federation Account into the coffers of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in line with the extant laws.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, while making a submission before the Senate Panel on Finance and National Planning, lamented the failure of the Federal Government to remit the 1 per cent into the agency’s purse.

Haruna added that the agency had never received 1 per cent remittance from the Federation Account as provided for by the 2004 National Assembly Act.

The Act, according to him, stipulates that NASENI shall draw from the Federation Account 1 per cent revenue accruing to the the Federal Treasury beginning from year 2000 but the agency had never received a kobo as stipulated by the law.

Moved by the submission, the Joint Committee, led by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, ordered the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to, from September this year, commence the disbursement of 1 per cent allocation from the Federation Account into the covers for NASENI.

Adeola said: “The Act setting up NASENI was the Act of the National Assembly and the Accountant General of the Federation could not be allowed to flout the law.

“Therefore, since the AGF is here, please ensure that the executive starts implementation of the law from September this year because NASENI has potentials to develop and industrialise the Nigerian economy through the core mandates given to it by the extant laws.”