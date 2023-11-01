Senate approves nomination of seven INEC RECs by Tinubu

The Senate on Wednesday approved seven nominees out of the 10 earlier nominated by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

President Tinubu had last week sent the names of the nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Those confirmed on Wednesday were Etekamba Umaren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti) and Abubakar Ma’aji (Gombe).

Others were Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Aminu Idris (Nasarawa State) and Mohammed Sadiq (Niger).

Their approval followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), at the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominees.

Prior to the screening and confirmation, the Senate suspended its rule and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, the nominees present individually took turns to give highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences before their eventual confirmation.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said experience in various elections in the country was the function of laws enacted.

Akpabio said the 10th National Assembly was determined to enact a law that would hold electoral managers accountable.

He said: “We all had our experiences on election matters.

“We will rejig the Electoral Act and make it a law that will work for the good of Nigerians.”