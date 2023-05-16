Senate approves N451m for aides of 12 NDDC board members, passes N876bn for commission’s 2023 budget

Senate on Tuesday passed the 2023 budget of N876 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) .

In the budget, N451 million was approved for aides to 12 members of the commission in which there is provision of personnel cost, overhead cost and internal capital.

The NDDC did not stipulate breakdown of the provision for aides to board members as the Office of the Chairman of the Commission will gulp N576 million in 2023 budget.

The breakdown for the office of the Chairman showed that the personnel cost will gulp N156 million, overhead -N312 million and Internal capital – N108 million.

In the overall budget of the commission, personnel expenditure will gulp N34.2 billion, overhead expenditure will gulp N17 billion, internal Capital expenditure will gulp N3.7 billion, Development projects will gulp N490 billion and Federal government intervention in the Niger Delta – N330 billion.

The revenue sources to finance the budget are Revenue brought forward – N5 billion, Federal government contribution – N119 billion, Federal government contribution (unpaid arrears ) – N430 Billion , Oil companies contributions – N297 billion, Ecological funds – N20 billion and other Internally Realized income – N500 million.

Senator Mathew Urhoghide complained about the budget of NDDC office in Edo state, lamenting that the commission has no office in the state and implored the commission to make provision for the construction of permanent office in the state so that it will help the youths to get jobs in the commission.